San Diego Blood Bank gives community the opportunity to support Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank has joined a nation-wide effort to provide financial assistance to those impacted by the ongoing violence in Ukraine.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at the San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss their efforts to help those in Ukraine.

Every blood donation made at any San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile blood drive from now to April 5 will result in a financial contribution to UNICEF on behalf of the donor in support of Ukrainian civilians in need of help.

To learn more on how to donate, click here.