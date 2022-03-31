San Diego Blood Bank gives community the opportunity to support Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank has been joining other blood banks across the country in providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian people.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at the San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

Every blood donation made at a San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile blood drive through April 5 will prompt the blood bank to make a financial contribution to UNICEF to support Ukrainian civilians who need help.

