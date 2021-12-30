San Diego Blood Bank in desperate need of blood donors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The national blood shortage continues and centers across the nation have reported having a less than 1-day supply of blood.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at the San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the effort to collect more blood for those who need it.

ALL types of blood are desperately needed, but especially type O.

Type O negative is particularly in need as those with O negative blood can only receive that type of blood, Van Gonka explained.

One patient at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in San Diego is in desperate need for multiple O negative blood transfusions.

The Broken Yolk Café has even stepped up to help San Diego get more blood donors.

Now through Jan. 2, blood donated at any SDBB donation location or mobile drive will earn you a voucher for a free entrée (valued at up to $14), while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information.