San Diego Blood Bank increased need for convalescent plasma

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Blood Bank has seen a sharp increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma and say they are struggling to keep up with the demand.

On top of local demand, they are also being called upon to help supply national surge centers due to a spike in usage across the country, according to Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations and Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank.

Historically, convalescent plasma has been used to treat SARS, MERS, and the Spanish flu. So, while additional treatments for COVID-19 are evolving, plasma from survivors has become a vital option for patients battling the virus.

WHO QUALIFIES?

• If you have had a positive test and have not had symptoms for 28 days.

• A positive test, have not had symptoms for 14 days, and have a subsequent negative PCR test.

• Symptoms and no test? Please fill out the form at sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma so we can work with you to see if/when you will qualify.

• Donors must also meet the standard requirements for blood donation and will be screened at the time of donation.