San Diego Blood Bank is collecting convalescent plasma

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego blood bank needs blood donations from healthy donors as well as convalescent plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.

San Diego blood bank has six donor centers around San Diego. For donor and staff safety, we’re taking donations by appointment only. To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 years old weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health.

San Diego blood bank has also issued a call for recovered COVID – 19 patients as they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients fighting the virus.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood that’s collected from patients who have recovered from an infection.

While COVID – 19 has no proven treatment, plasma taken from those who have recovered may help patients currently fighting the virus. This is because the class has developed antibodies against of the virus.

Individuals may be eligible to donate convalescence plasma if:

They have a confirmed positive lab test and no symptoms for at least 28 days. They will need to show proof of a positive laboratory test.

They have a positive test, no symptoms for 14 days and have a subsequent negative test.