San Diego Blood Bank issues call for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank put out a plea Tuesday for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma that may help patients fighting the virus.

“Hospitals are reaching out to us on a daily basis for convalescent plasma,” said David Wellis, CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank. “If anyone has recovered from the virus, we are calling on them to join us in helping patients in critical condition fight COVID-19.”

Individuals can donate their plasma if they had a confirmed positive laboratory test and no symptoms for the last 28 days. People with a subsequent confirmed negative test can donate after 14 days of symptom resolution. People are encouraged to fill out a form even if they have not yet been tested.

According to county data, 201 previously positive-testing patients have recovered from COVID-19 locally.

To submit contact information to be qualified as a convalescent plasma donor, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma. Donors will also need to meet routine donor screening criteria.

There are other ways to support San Diego Blood Bank during this critical time:

— make an appointment for a future donation (3-4 weeks). While supplies are currently stable, blood will be needed throughout the pandemic and beyond. O blood types most needed; and

— make a financial donation toward freezer technology that would allow the blood bank to freeze a five- to six-day-supply of type O and rare blood types.

To make an appointment or financial donation, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds and be in general good health.

Public Relations Manager for the San Diego Food Bank, Claudine Van Gonka spoke with KUSI News about why it is important for coronavirus patients to donate plasma to help find a cure.