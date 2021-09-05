San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent call for blood donations
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations Sunday.
All blood types are desperately needed this holiday weekend.
Claudine Van Gonka, Director/Community Relations & Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the blood shortage.
Van Gonka described that a number of their mobile drives have been cancelled due to increases in the COVID-19 delta variant.
She added that they continue to maintain social distancing in the blood mobiles and wipe down surfaces between donors.
There is no known risk of getting COVID-19 from a blood transfusion, Van Gonka explained.
As of Sunday morning, they were at about a three-day supply, she warned.
Donating blood saves lives.
An appointment is not needed to donate blood. Find out where to donate here.