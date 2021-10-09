San Diego Blood Bank sees lowest monthly supply of O positive blood in over a decade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The blood shortage at the San Diego Blood Bank continues to dry, rendering the supply level severely low on O positive blood.

The current monthly supply of O positive blood type has reached its lowest in over a decade at the San Diego Blood Bank, said Claudine Van Gonka, the blood bank’s Director of Community Relations and Marketing.

Van Gonka joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the shortage.

The Blood Bank is low on all types of blood, but especially O positive.

The recent COVID-19 Delta variant surge and cancellation of mobile blood drives at schools and businesses have contributed to the unusually low amount.

The Blood Bank has asked individuals to donate, and schools, businesses, and other community organizations to host blood drives.

Those who wish to donate blood must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be healthy.

Schedule an appointment to donate at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251.