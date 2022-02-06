San Diego Blood Bank sees uptick in supply, but still needs more donors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank, as of Sunday morning, has enough blood supply to cover about four days in most types, according to Claudine Van Gonka.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the blood shortage.

However, they try to keep a supply of most types for about seven days, Van Gonka added.

As a result, they are still calling for donors, especially O+ and O- donors.

Same day appointments are available here: www.sandiegobloodbank.org/