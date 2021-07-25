San Diego Blood Bank sounds the alarm on need for blood donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Blood continues to run dry at the San Diego Blood Bank.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director and Community Relations and Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the nationwide shortage.

The Blood Bank will soon be holding an event, the Comic-Con 45th Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive.

Donate blood at any San Diego Blood Bank donation site throughout Aug. 29 and you’ll get a limited edition Marvel Black Widow T-shirt and Comic-Con retro pins.

Each donation saves the lives of about three people and every type of blood is needed.

Many are wondering, why the shortage?

More people have been outside now that vaccines are plentiful and it’s summer, which always brings on a lower amount of donated blood.

In the same vein, more people have felt comfortable going out and getting elective surgeries and organ transplants.

Unfortunately, more trauma patients have been entering hospitals as well.

Visit sandiegobloodbank.org to make an appointment today.