San Diego Blood Bank undergoing blood drought

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood donation shortage all over the country and San Diego has not remained untouched.

They are calling on anyone able and willing to donate blood at any of the plentiful locations all over San Diego County.

Claudine Van Gonka, Director and Community Relations & Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the crisis.