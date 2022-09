San Diego Blues Fest returns this Saturday, Sept. 10





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blues Festival will return to SD this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North in downtown San Diego.

In the first 11 years of the San Diego Blues Festival, it generated more than $1.3 million and 20 tons of food to fight hunger in San Diego. All proceeds from the event benefit the food bank’s hunger-relief programs.