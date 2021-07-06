San Diego BMX racing in Kearny Mesa welcomes kids back for summer camp

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – As local businesses continue working to return to normal operations, KUSI News continues to provide them a platform to show the community what they have to offer.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the San Diego BMX Park in Kearny Mesa where dozens of kids were so excited to be back riding at the annual summer camp.

All riders are required to wear a helmet, long pants & long sleeves.

