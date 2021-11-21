San Diego Bolts 12U team qualified for the National Youth Football Championship

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The American Youth Football’s San Diego Bolts 12U football team won the Regional Championship game, qualifying for the National Youth Football Championship in Kissimmee, Florida.

The group is a local nonprofit youth football team which typically plays at the Junior Seau field in La Mesa.

San Diego Bolts 12u football team and Coach Hope Bledsoe joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their achievement and where they’re going next.