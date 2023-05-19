San Diego Border Patrol agents report gunfire in two recent incidents





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two incidents of gunfire being fired along the US-Mexico border in San Diego have been confirmed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the first local elected official to bring awareness to these incidents. Desmond released a statement calling out the Biden Administration for their failures to prepare our border officials with the influx of migrants resulting from the expiration of Title 42.

MEDIA STATEMENT: Supervisor Desmond's Statement on Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents pic.twitter.com/Ge7Dg0nGxu — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 19, 2023

CBP issued the following press release detailing both incidents:

In two separate incidents, gunfire was reported by San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents patrolling the immediate international border with Mexico.

The most recent incident occurred just yards north of the border on Monday at approximately 9:05 p.m., about one-half mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry. As agents rendered aid to an injured 4-year-old boy, the reported gunfire began. The boy was dropped from the primary border barrier by an individual entering the United States illegally. Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of gunshots off of the secondary border barrier just north of their location. With emergency medical services, the San Diego Fire Department, and the child still on scene, agents directed everyone in the area to cover. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter responded to provide air cover along with members of the Office of Field Operations Special Response Team. SDC’s Foreign Operations Branch requested assistance from Mexican law enforcement partners who responded south of the border where the shots are believed to have originated. This incident took place just two days after another reported shooting by Border Patrol agents patrolling in the San Ysidro Mountains. On May 13 at approximately 8:37 p.m., a Border Patrol supervisor notified dispatch that he was taking gunfire from an area southwest of his location. Air assets responded and observed several individuals in the supervisor’s vicinity, just south of the border. Remote surveillance camera operators also observed several individuals in the same location. One appeared to be carrying a rifle. “Border violence is a significant threat to public safety and to the Border Patrol agents charged with securing our nation’s borders. This is another example of the inherent dangers that agents face every day,” said SDC Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “We are taking these events very seriously and are working with law enforcement partners in the U.S. and Mexico to identify the source of the gunfire.” A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the suspects in both incidents and additional agents have been assigned to the area. If anyone has information regarding these incidents of border violence, call the San Diego Sector Border Intelligence Center at (619) 216-4180.

