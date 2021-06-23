San Diego Border Patrol launches marine unit to fight maritime smuggling





SAN DIEGO BAY (KUSI) – It’s been a record-breaking year for illegal immigrants being smuggled into California on the high seas.

So far, five people have died trying to make the journey this year.

Three of those people were on one boat that crashed into the rocks in Point Loma.

Now, Border Patrol is getting more aggressive on stopping this dangerous form of smuggling.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from the San Diego bay with more on what is happening there.