San Diego Botanic Garden transforms into Botanic Wonderland for the holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Botanic Garden has once again transformed their garden into a twinkling, holiday oasis.

The Botanic Wonderland continues from Dec. 23 and 26-30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event not only features fun Christmas lights but also photos with Santa Claus, professional carolers, and more.

Ari Novy, President and CEO of the San Diego Botanic Gardens, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to further discuss the event.

For more information on the event, click here.