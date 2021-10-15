San Diego Botanic Garden’s corpse flower is ready to bloom

The San Diego Botanic Garden corpse flower is about 10-14 days out from a full bloom. They typically can take up to seven years between a bloom but this one last flowered in 2018. Corpse flowers are also known as the stinky flower. They are found in the jungles of Sumatra and when they flower put off a horrible smell to attract beetles and other bugs to pollinate them. Typically the plant will flower for about three days and will stand about five feet tall. The garden hopes another flower will also bloom this year but it is still too early to tell. The garden is open from 9-6 Wednesday-Monday. The public will soon be able to watch a 24-hour live stream of the plant, which grows as much as six inches per day, on the Botanic Garden website.

