San Diego Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” opens November 18

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Internationally Acclaimed Light Experience “Lightscape” Opens at San Diego Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18th.

The enchanting, after-dark experience is set along a one-mile trail featuring over one million lights showcasing awe-inspiring installations by international artists.

Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest cities over the last ten years including sold-out runs in London, Chicago, Melbourne and New York. This one-of-a-kind, immersive experience at the garden will guide visitors through a festive world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights featuring ten light installations designed by international artists from Australia, the United Kingdom, and more including an illuminated forest of spiraling trees, a bespoke structure featuring hand-poured candles, an LED-wrapped tree that reacts to the sound of music, and more.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski gave a sneak peak of the ‘Lightscape’ live on Good Evening San Diego.