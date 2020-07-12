San Diego breweries and their challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been incredibly challenging for all local breweries now. The uncertainty, constantly changing environment and lack of vision for a stable future has put everyone in a tough spot.

Chad Heath, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Karl Strauss, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the challenges breweries in San Diego County have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw 93% of draft beer sales vanish overnight when they shut everything down. So we had to pivot to ramp up production of our packaged beer. What about the breweries that don’t have packaged beer,” said Heath.