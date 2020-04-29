San Diego brother and sister give back during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Siblings, Lindsay and Adam Ladman, said they wanted to create a fundraiser to accomplish both providing masks to the community in areas of need as well as employing those that are out of work

They reached out to seamstresses at a local tailor shop, Ellie’s Tailors, to see if they would be interested in sewing reusable masks.

The Ladmans said 100% of the money raised goes towards the material, labor, and distribution of the masks.

Their goal is to supply over 5,000 masks and raise over 10,000 dollars. They are hoping to employ more tailors if we can continue to get donations. At the end of this week they expect to have delivered 500 masks

So far the masks have been delivered to a nursing home in Encinitas and the two will be dropping off masks to another nursing home in Carlsbad as well as some homeless shelters.

The siblings joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they feel very fortunate to be able to do something to help our community during this difficult time.

To make a donation click here.