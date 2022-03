San Diego business owner discusses family currently sheltering in Kyiv

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the Russian invasion into Ukraine may be happening overseas, many folks here in San Diego have been feeling the impact.

Marusya Oderzhakhovskaya is a local business owner here in San Diego.

But her grandmother, her 17-year-old sister, and her mother were all in Kyiv Wednesday.

Oderzhakhovskaya joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her family’s situations.