San Diego business owner Louis Uridel: Do Not Comply with New Statewide Mask Mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Wednesday, a statewide indoor mask mandate will go into effect once again for ALL Californians, regardless of their vaccination status, until at least January 15th, 2022.

One obvious response by the vaccinated population is why? After being urged to get the vaccine, with the promise of ending regulations, they are once again required to follow state orders, and mask up for the next month. And for the unvaccinated, the controversial order is only causing a surge in vaccine hesitancy.

Business owners and elected leaders across the state and here in San Diego County are outraged by the news, some of whom have already publicly vowed to not enforce the mandate in their establishments or cities.

The owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside, Louis Uridel, was arrested for keeping his gym open at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and he is once again publicly announcing that his business will NOT abide by the state’s overreaching mask mandate.

Uridel also urged other business owners to join him in not complying with the mandate, explaining that “it’s the politicians making this so hard on people, not business owners.” Continuing, “It’s not people that are trying to work hard and make a living for themselves, it’s the politicians that are making this go along. I’m not the one who stuck people in their houses, I’m not the one that closed businesses, I’m not the one who got you laid off from your job, it’s the politicians that passed that. It wasn’t a virus that did that, it was a politician that made that decision to have an idiotic mandate, to do all that stuff to begin with.”

Uridel discussed why he won’t comply with the new statewide mandate with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

