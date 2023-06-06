San Diego business owners criticize plan to buy hotels for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego leaders have formulated a plan to purchase four hotels for $158 million to house a few hundred homeless individuals.

Some believe the state’s Housing First approach is encouraging a method of money-dumping at the situation that does little to help the mentally ill and addicted individuals on the streets into better lives.

CEO Kate Monroe of VETCOMM.US joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss her take on the situation.