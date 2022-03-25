San Diego businessman organizes humanitarian aid for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One San Diego business man is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to local support for Ukraine.

“Dave Carey” is the President of “U-Block San Diego Incorporated” which has vowed to match employee contributions dollar for dollar to “Unity for Ukraine”.

The non-profit, Unity for Ukraine , collects donations and supplies to send overseas.

100% of every dollar goes directly to buying the protective equipment.

You can donate HERE

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Dave Carey about why he decided to make this generous monetary donation.