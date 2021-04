San Diego businesswoman creates clip-on dreads inspired by Fernando Tatis Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego mom, and hairstylist, has created clip-on blonde dreads, for her son to look like his favorite player, Fernando Tatis Jr.!

Bridgett Virissimo, and her mom hand make the dreads, and have seen strong support from the community wanting to look like Tatis.

Virissimo and her son joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share their story.