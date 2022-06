San Diego canine ‘Chopper the Biker Dog’ has passed away

San Diego icon, Chopper the Biker Dog, has passed away in his sleep.

Chopper’s owner shared the news on Instagram.

Chopper commonly attended various events throughout San Diego County, and was loved by everyone.

There is a mural of Chopper in Imperial Beach, painted by Esmeralda Robles.

