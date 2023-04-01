San Diego celebrates César Chávez Day though day of service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March 31 is annual Cesar Chavez Day in the United States, a holiday officialized by President Barack Obama..

Cesar Chavez was a human rights activist that fought for better labor laws, especially for migrants.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the Cesar Chavez Day of Services, put on by Universidad Popular, a grassroots community-based organization which promotes health and education, in partnership with the Service Learning and Community Engagement Office at California State University San Marcos.