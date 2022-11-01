San Diego celebrates Día de los Muertos with 18-day celebration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Día de los Muertos is the annual Latin American holiday that celebrates the passed through altars, marigolds, celebratory foods and other traditional elements that vary by region.

This year, one of the ways San Diegans celebrated this holiday was through the Fiesta de Reyes in Old Town. The 18-day immersive experience featured professional face painters, art demonstrations, live entertainment, traditional and contemporary altars, and vibrant Catrinas and other delightful displays. The final day of the festival style event will be on Nov. 2, the final day of Día de los Muertos.

San Diego’s proximity to Mexico makes this holiday extra impactful for the region. Most schools in the area will be celebrating Día de los Muertos in one form or another to honor San Diego’s rich Latin American cultures and influences.