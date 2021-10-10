San Diego celebrates its 20th anniversary of the International Film Festival





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego International Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The festival takes from place from Oct. 14-24.

Joey Slotnick, Actor in the festival’s film, “They/Them/Us,” joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film and the festival.

To watch a trailer of the film, visit: www.vimeo.com/581908613/4acaeff620

To learn more about the film festival, visit: www.sdfilmfest.com