San Diego celebrates National Nurses Week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week is National Nurses Week, a week commemorating the thousands of healthcare workers that tend to those in need every day.

This week is especially potent in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Associate Chief Nursing Officer of Operations Lindsey Ryan joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the importance of nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital.