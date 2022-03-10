San Diego Chaldean community sues over discriminatory redistricting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Multitudes in San Diego’s Chaldean community have been pushing back against San Diego County’s redistricting of East County.

They have maintained that the updated maps would divide cultures and misrepresent those who actually live there.

Paul Jonna, Attorney and partner at LiMandri & Jonna LLP, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what the Chaldean community has been doing to push back against the redistricting.