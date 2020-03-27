San Diego Chamber of Commerce helping businesses through COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Chamber of Commerce has partnered with several San Diego organizations to help assess the impact the coronavirus is having on small businesses in our region and try to help them.

President & CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Jerry Sanders spoke to KUSI over the phone about what the Chamber is doing to help.

For more info: www.SDChamber.org/coronavirus

The Chamber has partnered with the San Diego Regional EDC and the San Diego & Imperial SBDC on an economic impact study.

Please take this short survey to help us assess the impacts: https://sdredc.typeform.com/to/v0WcnF