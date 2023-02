San Diego Chamber of Commerce honors Padres Chairman Peter Seidler





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the body’s 152nd “birthday” celebration, the San Diego Chamber of Commerce honored the Padres Chairman Peter Seidler by presenting him with the Herb Klein Spirit of San Diego Award.

Several other awards were presented at the ceremony as well.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live at the Commerce’s celebration with details.