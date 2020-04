San Diego Chamber of Commerce shares their thoughts on reopening San Diego businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President & CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss what needs to be done to reopen local businesses and get San Diegans back to work.

The Chamber said economic recovery from coronavirus is going to be a long process, but this is an opportunity to look at what we can improve to build a more resilient economy.