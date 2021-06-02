San Diego Chamber of Commerce to bring Congress members together for group discussion





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To discuss some of the issues that matter most to San Diego the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will bring some of the region’s Congress members together for a panel discussion at the annual Congressional Conversation.

This unscripted conversation will cover some of the most critical issues facing Congress and the policy and legislation that directly impact San Diego’s business climate.

Discussion topics include immigration reform, COVID-19, infrastructure, SALT, the Tijuana River Valley, cyber threats, and border restrictions.

The program on June 2 will also include Q&A with viewer-submitted questions. Details and registration are at sdchamber.org

President & CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders, joined Good Morning San Diego to preview the event.