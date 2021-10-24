San Diego children turned authors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of local kids can now call themselves authors.

John Vorsheck III, Gianna Vorsheck, along with future author Will Vorsheck, and their grandmother Diana Todaro joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the young authors and their books.

Todaro expressed pride at the work of her grandchildren, and hope to create more in the future.

“The Ghost House” can be purchased here.

“If Grandma Lived Next Door” can be purchased here.