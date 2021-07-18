San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum to reopen indoor Exhibit Hall

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum is getting ready to welcome guests back to its indoor Exhibit Hall on July 22.

Previously, the museum has been operating with its outdoor Discovery Garden.

The museum is designed to help children learn a love for exploring the world around them in a hands-on manner.

Executive Director of the museum, Krishna Kabra, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the reopening.