San Diego Chinese New Year Fair to be held virtually next weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 39th San Diego Chinese New Year Fair can be streamed online on Feb. 20 to 21 from noon to 1 p.m. PST.

Attendees have the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association San Diego (CCBA) to thank for hosting the event.

The street fair is usually held in downtown San Diego in the Asian Pacific Historic District at 3rd Avenue and J Street.

Kathleen Dang, Board Secretary at CCBA, elightened KUSI on the virtual fair.

Highlight videos of past events are hosted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGd38IJwotQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd-SwtG0q28