San Diego CIF cancels Swim & Dive Championships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation’s San Diego sector has just canceled their Swim & Dive Championships due to COVID-19 for a second time.

In recent months, many student athletes all over the state have been able to resume youth sports due in part to the “Let Them Play CA” movement and the push from parents, students, and coaches.

Susan Berardi, Head Swim Coach at High Tech High Village, joined KUSI to discuss the cancellation.