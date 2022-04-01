San Diego city and county vaccine mandates begin to unravel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is still facing backlash over its handling of discrimination complains in connection with the county’s handling of religious exemptions for the vaccine mandate.

A law that would require every working person in California to get the COVID-19 vaccine, AB 1993, was suddenly pulled from committee after intense backlash from the public.

AB 1993 was authored by a group of Democrats, including Buffy Wicks, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Evan Low, and San Diego’s Dr. Akilah Weber.

Now Curran & Curran Law is representing 1,000 city employees who say they are victims of this discrimination.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Bynes talked with Michael Curran with Curran & Curran Law, about the state of government vaccine mandates in San Diego.

