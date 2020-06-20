San Diego City Council approved the sale of the Mission Valley stadium property to SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council decided the fate of the long-awaited Mission Valley stadium site on Wednesday.

The council has voted to pass the 88-million-dollar deal as an ordinance with a vote of 8-1

The first of two public hearings were held earlier this week which will look over the final details of the ordinance.

The next hearing will be held on June 30th.

San Diego City Council President Pro Tem and San Diego Mayoral Candidate Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the next steps in rebuilding the Mission Valley stadium site.