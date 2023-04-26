San Diego City Council approves controversial Tenant Protection Ordinance despite heavy opposition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday evening, after hours of public hearing, San Diego City Council voted to approve the controversial Tenant Protection Ordinance.

The vote came amid heavy opposition from members of the public and landlords of all sizes.

San Diego GOP spokesperson, Scott Sherman, appeared on KUSI News last week to call the ordinance a “joke,” as he urged the public to voice their opposition in hopes the Democrat controlled City Council would vote against the proposal.

The now approved Tenant Protection Ordinance was proposed by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. They say it will provide protections to renters from eviction as long as they continue to pay rent and comply with their lease.

Elo-Rivera and Gloria revealed the Residential Tenant Protections Ordinance to Prevent Displacement and Homelessness last week, saying it is a step toward addressing the twin housing and homelessness crises the city faces.

Both Elo-Rivera and Mayor Gloria insist high rental prices are the cause of San Diego’s record high homeless population, which is a controversial belief among our political leaders, business owners and San Diego residents.

Before the vote, Mayor Gloria said, “this ordinance will help address the reality that we have people becoming newly homeless faster than we can get people housed.” Continuing, “I’m extremely grateful to have had the active participation and input in crafting this framework by rental housing industry stakeholders to ensure it’s feasible and will meet the objective of making housing more secure for thousands of San Diegans at risk of becoming homeless.”

The Tenant Protection Ordinance will apply protections from day one of a lease with exemptions for short-term leases, offer financial assistance to tenants from landlords when a tenant’s lease is terminated through no fault of their own and have accountability measures to punish those violating tenant protections.

The simplified landlord argument against the ordinance was that it’s unfair for city council to put financial liability on landlords if they are evicting tenants’ without cause.

Renters showed up to speak at Tuesday’s City Council meeting as well, as they pushed for City Council to go even farther, essentially asking for a ban on evictions altogether.