San Diego City Council approves new program to help pay past-due rent for residents impacted by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City Council approved a program that will tackle the mounting problem of past-due, unpaid rent and utilities for low-income residents who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The Housing Stability Assistance Program is scheduled to start next month and will be a joint project between the City and the San Diego Housing Commission utilizing funding from federal and state grants, totaling more than $83 million.

Mayor Todd Gloria thanked the San Diego Housing Commission for hearing his call to allocate more than $80 million to struggling renters and landlords.

“Housing affordability and stability provide fundamental economic security for our communities of concern. We need both to recover fully from the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic,” said Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, who represents Council District 4. “When basic housing needs are met, it provides families with hope, dignity and a solid foundation to rebuild upon.”

City Councilmember Vivian Moreno added that communities within her district like Logan Heights and San Ysidro have been among the hardest hit in the region.

To be eligible for assistance through the City’s COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program, households must meet the following criteria:

• Tenant has a City of San Diego address.

• Household income is at or below 80 percent of San Diego’s Area Median Income (AMI), with priority for households at or below 50 percent of AMI.

• Household has an obligation to pay rent.

• Household does not currently receive any rental subsidies.

• At least one member of the household has a reduction of income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19.

• Household experienced or is at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

March 15 is the deadline to submit required documents online to SDHC’s website: www.sdhc.org

Applications can be submitted by a tenant or landlord, community-base organization, or 211 San Diego on behalf of a tenant.

Azucena Valladolid, SDHC Senior Vice President of Rental Assistance and Workforce, joined KUSI to discuss the details of the new program.