San Diego City Council approves temporary eviction moratorium in response to COVID-19

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Council President Georgette Gomez give an update on COVID-19. Posted by KUSI News on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council has declared a 30-day public emergency and placed a moratorium on all evictions stemming from the impacts of COVID- 19.

Council President Georgette Gomez introduced the measures, which are being strongly backed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer.