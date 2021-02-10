San Diego City Council committee to look at ambulance services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee will discuss replacing the city’s ambulance services contract Wednesday, a subject that has been the focus of recent national attention.

San Diego uses American Medical Response for its exclusive paramedic contract. Over the past year, Denmark-based Falck U.S.A. has gotten the nod from city planners and appeared poised to replace AMR as the city’s sole provider of ambulance services.

On Thursday, Civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton gave his take on why the city should reject Falck for paramedic services. He wrote an opinion piece in the San Diego Union-Tribune attacking Falck for what he claims is poor, inequitable service.

“San Diego’s leaders appear to be careening toward a massive debacle with their controversial selection of a new 911 emergency ambulance provider, Falck,” he wrote. “The Denmark-based company has been accused of inequitable service and unjust practices in the United States, and there is great concern that the move could undermine San Diego’s commitment to racial equality.

“Since beginning service in Alameda County less than two years ago, the company has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for not meeting ambulance response time requirements. And sadly, its slowest response times have been in communities of color,” Sharpton wrote. “Of equal concern, Falck was also the emergency medical services provider that supplied ketamine in Aurora, Colorado, which was used to sedate Elijah McClain when he was unjustly arrested and died in 2019.”

McClain, an Aurora, Colorado, man, was sedated with the drug after police used a carotid hold that rendered him unconscious. He went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was declared dead three days later, on Aug. 30, 2019.

Falck denies Sharpton’s claims in regard to its California service.

“Falck is disappointed that parties from outside San Diego at the 11th hour would attempt to undermine the City of San Diego’s multi-year process to select the most qualified and reliable ambulance provider,” wrote Troy Hagen, chief commercial officer for Falck. “Falck’s response times for life- threatening emergencies in the predominantly Black and Brown urban areas in Alameda County were, on average, 1 minute and 19 seconds faster than in the remainder of the county.”

In December, Falck signed a contract with the city to deliver emergency medical services. The existing contract does not expire until June 30, 2022 or six months after the city approves a contract to another provider.

On April 9, 2020, San Diego issued a request for proposal to seek bidders for the contract. Three replied, and ultimately city staff selected Falck’s more than $7.4 million contract to recommend to the council committee. The Falck proposal includes 120 more daily ambulance hours.

Falck has local backing, including from the NAACP San Diego Branch, the Asian Business Association of San Diego and the Chicano Federation.

If the contract is approved Wednesday, it will head to the full City Council for a vote.