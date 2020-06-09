San Diego City Council debates budget priorities in public hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Members of the public had plenty to say to City Council about the budget for next year in Monday’s budget hearings.

Two of the hot issues; the city’s proposed program for COVID-19 rent assistance and the budget for the San Diego Police Department.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is asking for an additional 27 million dollars for police, bringing the department’s total proposed budget in 2021 to $566,000. Council members heard a lot of opposition to the request to increase funds for police. In recent protests, some demonstrators have called for reducing money for police.

Some community members told the council they don’t want to see $42 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds directed towards the police.

Others asked for a cut of 100 million dollars in the city’s police funding to be used instead for community-based services such rent assistance, housing and mental health programs.

Earlier in the day, an alliance of community groups staged a demonstration in Civic Center Plaza, drawing chalk outlines of 140 figures, to represent the 140,000 low income tenants that are at risk of becoming homeless without any rent relief from the city.

The Community Budget Alliance said it wants the city to set aside 70 million dollars for rent relief and other assistance to tenants affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The city’s independent budget analyst has recommended 10 million dollars in emergency relief, which the Community Budget Alliance said would help just 2,500 households in the city.

The city’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of June.