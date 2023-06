San Diego City Council faces opposition to camping ban ordinance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council continues to face opposition to Stephen Whitburn’s proposed Unlicensed Camping Ordinance which would prohibit encampments within two blocks of vulnerable public facilities, such as schools, parks and libraries.

Many voices claim that the city ought to have alternative sleeping arrangements in place if they plan to prohibit public encampments.

