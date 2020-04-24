San Diego City Council President on COVID-19 response

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how San Diego is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall the city’s quick response has helped flatten the curve and residents should stay the course because it’s working, said Gómez.

Gómez is also a candidate for Congress and said it is difficult to campaign during the pandemic and is focused on her job an council president.

To contact Gómez’s office call her General Line at 619-236-6699 or email GeorgetteGomez@sandiego.gov.