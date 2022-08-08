San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992.

Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.

The new growth blueprint could incorporate “Urban Villages”, an aerial skyway, and 50,000 more people by proposing major changes to a community built for suburban living.